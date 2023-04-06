Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: A SWOT analysis as JD(S) eyes kingmaker role

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has predicted a fractured mandate in the Karnataka Assembly polls. JD(S) released its first list of candidates for 93 seats even before the announcement of the poll schedule.

The Janata Dal (Secular), which has previously formed governments in the state in association with both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, is hopeful of playing a kingmaker role after the Karnataka Assembly elections. The party founded by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has intensified its campaign, in the regions where it has a strong presence, to garner maximum support.

Recently, the party has seen the exit of two big leaders in just one week. LR Shivarame Gowda, the former JD (S) MP from the Old Mysuru region who was suspended from the party, joined BJP on April 5. Earlier this week, four-time MLA from Arkalgud constituency AT Ramaswamy also resigned from JD(S) and joined the BJP.

However, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has predicted a fractured mandate in the Karnataka Assembly polls and claimed that his party would play the role of a king-maker this time, ANI reported.

JD(S) released its first list of candidates for 93 seats even before the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission and the party is expected to release the list for the remaining seats soon.

The JD(S) is already trying to woo the voters with its state-wide Pancharatna Yatra led by Former chief minister and party leader HD Kumaraswamy.

This time the JD(S) is eyeing to form the government on its own though it has never achieved it on its own since its inception in 1999. They have been in power twice in a coalition, once with BJP in 2006 for 20 months and again in 2018 with Congress for 14 months.

Polling for all 224 seats in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Strength

JD(S) has a strong hold among the Vokkaliga community because of the popularity of its patriarch H D Deve Gowda among the community. Vokkaliga voters play a vital role in the Old Mysuru region. JD(S) also has a robust regional party image and is known for forging a coalition to form a government as it has already done in the past.

In the case of a hung Assembly JD(S) could play a significant role in government formation, as indicated by its leaders. After implementing the farm loan waiver during his tenure as CM, Kumaraswamy has a pro-farmer image among the rural population, and JD(S) can try to convert this support base into votes.

Weakness

The failure of JD(S) to build a strong support base across the state is seen as a major challenge for the party. It is on quite a strong turf in the Old Mysore region, where Vokkaliga voters have sway, but in other parts, it faces a tough challenge from Congress and BJP.

The internal family feud involving H D Deve Gowda’s son H D Revanna could also threaten the party’s prospects to some extent. Revanna has announced that he will field his wife as an independent candidate from Hassan seat if she is not given a party ticket. HD Kumaraswamy has a strong hold over the party and a total of eight members of HD Deve Gowda’s immediate family are in active politics. The party doesn’t have any strong second-line leadership apart from Kumaraswamy to woo the voters.

Opportunities

In 2006 and in 2018 even after having fewer seats than the national parties JD(S) managed to get the chief minister’s post. In case of a fractured mandate, JD(S) may again play a significant role in forming the next government in the southern state.

Threats

Congress and BJP, trying to make inroads into the JD(S) stronghold Vokkaliga community, can pose a risk for the state-grown party. Congress is considered to be in a better position among the Vokkaliga community because of KPCC President DK Shivakumar, who is seen as a strong Vokkaliga leader. On the other hand, the ruling BJP has intensified its campaign to maximise its support in the Old Mysuru region, the strong bastion of JD(S).

The desertion of many senior leaders from the party in recent months could also pose a challenge for JD(S).