Karnataka Assembly Election: Rebellion in BJP over candidates’ list, ex-Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits party

In the first list released by BJP for 189 seats, on Wednesday, several sitting MLAs have been dropped, while many turncoats have been given tickets. A total of 52 new faces have been given tickets by the party.

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied a ticket for the upcoming state assembly elections.

“I have certainly made a decision. I have decided to resign from the party's primary membership,” BJP MLC Savadi said at a press conference, PTI reported.

Savadi was seeking a ticket to contest from the Athani constituency, which he had won thrice, but lost in the 2018 Assembly election when he was in Congress. However, the BJP decided to field the sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli from the seat, leading to Savadi's decision to quit the party.

Savadi has been a prominent figure in Karnataka politics, having served as Deputy Chief Minister twice in the past. Major rebellions have erupted in the Karnataka BJP just one month ahead of the state's Assembly elections, after the announcement of its first list of candidates.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, also seems to be unhappy with the party's decision not to field him from the Hubballi constituency. He has said that will contest the upcoming state Assembly elections “at any cost”, after being denied a ticket by the party, The Indian Express reported.

Shettar, who had previously served as the state's chief minister from 2012 to 2013, expressed disappointment over the party's decision to field another candidate from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, which he has represented in the past.

Shettar is known to have a significant following in the Hubli-Dharwad region, and his departure from the party could result in a split in the BJP's voter base in the area.

In place of the sitting MLA Raghupathi Bhat, in the important coastal town of Udupi Yashpal Suvarna will contest for the first time. Suvarna had vigorously led the campaign during the hijab row.

With just a few weeks left before the polls, the BJP will have to work hard to regain the support of its dissatisfied leaders and ensure that its voter base remains intact.

The election for all 224 seats is scheduled to take place on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13.