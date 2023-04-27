Karnataka Assembly Election: Election Commission to launch parking app to encourage voting in Bengaluru

The app will enable voters to view live footage of their polling station, and the number of parking spaces available on the polling day. This will help the voters to plan their schedule to go out for voting. The authorities aim for achieving at least 75 percent voter turnout in Bengaluru in the upcoming polls.

In Bengaluru, the problem of parking has become a major issue for people who want to vote on polling day. Due to the unavailability of proper parking arrangements, many people are forced to stay at home instead of casting their votes. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has come up with a solution to this problem.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, scheduled on May 10, the ECI is going to launch a new app that will help voters locate nearby parking spots and check the length of the queue at their polling stations.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has been given the task of tracking real-time parking and making parking arrangements around polling booths to facilitate voting. The parking app, which is set to be released in a week, will provide information about the availability of free parking spots and the length of queues at the polling stations, according to a News18 Kannada report.

The app will enable voters to view live footage of their polling station, and the number of parking spaces available on the polling day. This will help the voters to plan their schedule to go out for voting.

The app will also provide information about parking in different boroughs and give voters the option to see how long the queue is at their polling station.

The app is expected to bring more voters to the polling stations and facilitate the voting process by reducing the waiting time and congestion caused by inadequate parking arrangements. The Election Commission hopes that the app will encourage more people to exercise their democratic right to vote and increase the overall voter turnout.

According to a Deccan Herald report, electoral officers in Bengaluru recently visited industrial townships in the city on April 14 to promote voter awareness. The authorities aim for achieving at least 75 percent voter turnout in the upcoming polls. They suggested providing paid leave to employees to encourage them to cast their vote, Deccan Herald reported. The previous Assembly polls saw a turnout of only 55 percent in the city.

The election for 224 assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.