Karnataka election: Congress leaders protest demanding tickets, CEC meet tomorrow | VIDEO

Congress leaders and workers from various constituences of Karnataka protested outside the party office in Bengaluru on Monday to demand tickets for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Saleem Ahmed, working president of the Karnataka Congress, said there is a lot of demand for Congress tickets.

The Congress has already released the first list of 124 candidates . The party is yet to release the names of the rest of the candidates. Ahmed said a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held on Tuesday.

"We will discuss and finalise it (the names of the candidate). We are getting a survey report and whosoever is the best will get the ticket," he added.

Ticket distribution ahead of assembly elections has been a challenge for the Congress.

The party has also been facing factionalism in the state with two top leaders - Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar - engaging in political one-upmanship for some time now. Both of them are jostling for the chief minister's post in the state.

Voting for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will take place on May 10, while the results will be announced in May 13, the Election Commission of India announced last week.