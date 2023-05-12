Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Vote counting begins, here's when and where to watch poll results live

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The results will be announced as soon as the counting concludes. Read on to know how you can track the counting live:

After months of campaigning, Karnataka went to polls on May 10, and now all eyes are on the election results, which will be declared on Saturday, May 13. The state recorded a 72.82 percent voter turnout for all 224 seats.

The southern state is witnessing a three-cornered battle among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Several exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka. In a neck-to-neck fight, Congress may have an edge over BJP while JD(S) could emerge as a crucial player in the formation of the next government, according to a few exit poll projections.

Karnataka Election Result 2023: vote counting date and time

As per the Election Commission of India's announcement, votes are being counted today. The results will be announced as soon as counting concludes.

The results of the Karnataka assembly elections will be updated real-time on the Election Commission's website — eci.gov.in.

Apart from this, the results will be live on many television news channels and websites, including CNBC-TV18 and all other channels of the News18 Network.

The counting of votes will begin at 8am on May 13 at 36 centres across the state.

Here’s how to check/track the Karnataka Assembly Election result online:

Step 1: Visit the ECI website at www.eci.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'General Elections to Karnataka Assembly May 2023'.

Step 3: Choose to see the outcomes constituency wise or for the entire state

Step 4: The election outcomes will be displayed in real time

Out of the total 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, 36 are reserved for SCs and 15 for STs.

This year, the state registered a voter turnout of 72.82 percent, which was a record for the state as per the election officials.

The Chikkaballapura district recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.56 percent, followed by Bengaluru Rural at 85.08 percent. On the other hand, the lowest voter turnout was seen in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits at 52.33 percent, as per the official data.

Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP has been in power. BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the 2018 election by winning 104 seats but failed to form the government as Congress and JD(S) came together to cross the majority mark of 113 in the Assembly. However, the coalition government collapsed just after a year and in 2019 BJP came to power.