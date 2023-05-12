Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: When and where to watch the poll results live

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The results will be announced as soon as the counting is finished. Read on to know how you can track the counting live:

After months of campaigning, Karnataka went to polls on May 10, and now all eyes are on the election results, which will be declared on Saturday, May 13. On Wednesday, May 10, the state recorded a 72..82 percent voter turnout for all 224 seats.

The southern state is witnessing a three-cornered battle among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Several exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka. In a neck-to-neck fight, Congress may have an edge over BJP while JD(S) could emerge as a crucial player in the formation of the next government, according to a few exit poll projections.

Karnataka Election Result 2023: vote counting date and time

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the votes will be counted on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The results will be announced as soon as the counting is finished.