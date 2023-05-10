Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Polling begins, Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in Bengaluru

R Ashoka casts his vote | The BJP minister cast his vote from his Kanakpura constituency
BJP leader K Sudhakar casts his vote | The BJP leader, who is also a Karnataka minister, cast his vote at a polling booth in Chikkaballapur
Karnataka home minister casts his vote | The minister Araga Jnanendra, with his family, cast their votes in Thirthahalli.
Kannada actor Amulya casts her vote in Bengaluru | Amulya arrived at a polling booth in RR Nagar in the city with her husband
Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan arrives at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast his vote
BJP leader K Sudhakar arrives at Chikkaballapur to cast his vote
"Vote with your conscience," says actor Prakash Raj | The actor took to his Twitter to say he has "voted against communal politics" and urged citizens to vote for an "inclusive Karnataka".
Time to vote against communal politics, says actor Prakash Raj | "We need Karnataka to be beautiful," the actor adds.
READ: Karnataka Congress manifesto | What’s in store for women, farmers, youth, and the poor
Over 5,000 buses on election duty | The KSRTC and BMTC have diverted more than 5,000 buses for election duty on May 9 and 10.
CN Ashwathnarayan, BJP candidate from Malleshwaram, says the state needs a party is strong enough to represent the people across the world | "BJP has always been a people's party and has represented all sections. In the backdrop of globalisation, a aprty that is strong enough the represent the people across the world is required," he says.
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits Shikaripuri's Sri Huccharaya Swami Temple to offer prayers | BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra is contesting from the assmebly constitutency
Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt also cast his vote in Tumakuru