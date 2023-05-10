English
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Polling begins, Nirmala Sitharaman casts vote in Bengaluru

By CNBCTV18.com  May 10, 2023 8:00 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Polling for the state's assembly elections began at 7am today, May 10. Karnataka is poised for a three-cornered contest among BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). A party requires a majority of 113 seats out of the 224 to form a new government in the state. Catch LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

Very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, as he appeals to citizens to vote for the development of the state

May 10, 2023 8:00 AM

R Ashoka casts his vote | The BJP minister cast his vote from his Kanakpura constituency

May 10, 2023 7:58 AM

BJP leader K Sudhakar casts his vote | The BJP leader, who is also a Karnataka minister, cast his vote at a polling booth in Chikkaballapur

May 10, 2023 7:56 AM

Karnataka home minister casts his vote | The minister Araga Jnanendra, with his family, cast their votes in Thirthahalli. 

May 10, 2023 7:55 AM

Kannada actor Amulya casts her vote in Bengaluru | Amulya arrived at a polling booth in RR Nagar in the city with her husband

May 10, 2023 7:54 AM

Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayan arrives at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast his vote

May 10, 2023 7:53 AM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote at a polling booth in Bengaluru 

May 10, 2023 7:52 AM

BJP leader K Sudhakar arrives at Chikkaballapur to cast his vote

May 10, 2023 7:47 AM

"Vote with your conscience," says actor Prakash Raj | The actor took to his Twitter to say he has "voted against communal politics" and urged citizens to vote for an "inclusive Karnataka".

May 10, 2023 7:45 AM

Time to vote against communal politics, says actor Prakash Raj | "We need Karnataka to be beautiful," the actor adds. 

May 10, 2023 7:37 AM

READ: Karnataka Congress manifesto | What’s in store for women, farmers, youth, and the poor

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the sixth guarantee — "the promises will be implemented in the first cabinet meet on the first day of the government formation". Here's what the party has in store for women, youth, farmers, the poor and the middle-class:
May 10, 2023 7:36 AM

 Over 5,000 buses on election duty | The KSRTC and BMTC have diverted more than 5,000 buses for election duty on May 9 and 10.

May 10, 2023 7:32 AM

CN Ashwathnarayan, BJP candidate from Malleshwaram, says the state needs a party is strong enough to represent the people across the world | "BJP has always been a people's party and has represented all sections. In the backdrop of globalisation, a aprty that is strong enough the represent the people across the world is required," he says. 

May 10, 2023 7:32 AM

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits Shikaripuri's Sri Huccharaya Swami Temple to offer prayers | BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra is contesting from the assmebly constitutency

May 10, 2023 7:24 AM

Siddalinga Swami of Siddaganga mutt also cast his vote in Tumakuru

May 10, 2023 7:21 AM
