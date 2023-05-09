English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsKarnataka Assembly Election 2023: Over 5,000 buses on poll duty, KSRTC services to be hit on May 9, 10

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Over 5,000 buses on poll duty, KSRTC services to be hit on May 9, 10

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Over 5,000 buses on poll duty, KSRTC services to be hit on May 9, 10
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 1:35:04 PM IST (Updated)

Residents planning to travel on May 9 and 10 are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as the reduced availability of buses is likely to cause delays and cancellations.

The upcoming assembly election in Karnataka may disrupt public transport services for commuters ahead of the polling day. The Karnataka State Road Transit Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have diverted over 5,000 buses for election duty, which is expected to cause disruptions in bus services across the state on May 9 and 10.

The KSRTC will be using more than 45 percent of its fleet size of 8,100 buses, while the BMTC will spare approximately 27 percent of its 6,850 buses for poll duty. In total, the four road transport corporations in the state will deploy around 42 percent of their total fleet size of 24,000 buses for election duties.
ALSO READ |
 Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10
The Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. Many officials will be using the buses for poll duty, and therefore major disruptions in the operation of KSRTC and BMTC buses are expected.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X