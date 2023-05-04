Karnataka election LIVE | Yediyurappa, Bommai to campaign for BJP today, Priyanka Gandhi to be in Kanakagiri

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 9:56 AM IST (Published)
The campaigning by political parties is in full swing with less than a week left for the Karnataka Assembly election. On Thursday, the poll-bound state will witness intensive campaigning by the Congress and the BJP. Top leaders such as BS Yediyurappa, Amit Shah, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Devendra Fadnavis, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for their parties in different parts of the state today. Stay tuned to this blog for LIVE updates on the Karnataka election:

Top leaders such as BS Yediyurappa, Amit Shah, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Devendra Fadnavis, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for their parties in different parts of the state on Thursday. While Yediyurappa will attend public programs, Abhinaya Chakraborty and Kiccha Sudeep will also e campaigning for BJP candidates. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend public meetings in Kanakagiri and Hirikerur. Meanwhile, Kharge will attend public meetings in Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir and Gurumitkal. 

May 4, 2023 9:56 AM