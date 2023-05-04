Karnataka election LIVE | Yediyurappa, Bommai to campaign for BJP today, Priyanka Gandhi to be in Kanakagiri

Summary
Karnataka election 2023 LIVE | What's happening in poll-bound state today
Top leaders such as BS Yediyurappa, Amit Shah, CM Basavaraj Bommai, Devendra Fadnavis, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign for their parties in different parts of the state on Thursday. While Yediyurappa will attend public programs, Abhinaya Chakraborty and Kiccha Sudeep will also e campaigning for BJP candidates. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend public meetings in Kanakagiri and Hirikerur. Meanwhile, Kharge will attend public meetings in Shorapur, Shahapur, Yadgir and Gurumitkal.