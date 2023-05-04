Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | Close contest between parties on candidates with criminal records

As per the report, there are 111 'red alert' constituencies in Karnataka against 56 in the last assembly election. ADR refers to those constituencies as 'red alert' where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

With assembly elections in Karnataka around the corner, all major parties in the state have pulled up their socks to up their performance. Three major parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JDS along with new entrant AAP have fielded their candidates looking into several factors from winnability to local caste arithmetic and others.

However, as per Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), almost all parties are neck-and-neck when it comes to the criminal records of the candidates they have fielded.

More highlights from the report:

> According to a report from the election watch organisation ADR, the Congress party has 31 percent whereas BJP and JDS have 30 percent and 25 percent of candidates with serious criminal cases against them respectively.

The charges are as per the affidavits filed with the Election Commission of India.

> If these percentages are to be analysed in numbers, 69 out of 221 candidates from Congress, 66 out of 224 candidates from BJP and 52 out of 208 candidates from JD(S) have serious criminal charges. In the case of new entrants to AAP, 30 (14 percent) of its 208 candidates analysed by AAP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

> The report said that the overall tally of candidates who have 'Serious Criminal Cases' against them stood at 404, or 16 percent in this election. 'Serious Criminal Cases' is defined as an offence for which the maximum punishment is of five years or more.

This number is at least six percent higher than that of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, wherein 254 or 10 percent of the candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

> Of the 404 candidates with cases against them, 49 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, one of which is a case related to rape.

> Eight candidates have declared cases related to murder while 35 candidates have declared cases related to attempted murder.

-With inputs from PTI