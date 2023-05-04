Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 | Close contest between parties on candidates with criminal records

As per the report, there are 111 'red alert' constituencies in Karnataka against 56 in the last assembly election. ADR refers to those constituencies as 'red alert' where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

With assembly elections in Karnataka around the corner, all major parties in the state have pulled up their socks to up their performance. Three major parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JDS along with new entrant AAP have fielded their candidates looking into several factors from winnability to local caste arithmetic and others.

However, as per Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), almost all parties are neck-and-neck when it comes to the criminal records of the candidates they have fielded.

More highlights from the report: