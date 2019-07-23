#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Karnataka Assembly begins for crucial floor test

Updated : July 23, 2019 11:41 AM IST

The opposition BJP is upbeat about the imminent fall of the 14-month old Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Congress coalition government with 15 of its rebel legislators vowing to abstain from the session ignoring a whip issued by their parties to remain present or face disqualification.
The Speaker has also summoned the 12 rebel Congress MLAs at 11 a.m. today, but they have sought four weeks' time to meet him pleading they are not in a position to return to Bengaluru for personal reasons.
Besides the 15 rebels, two Congress legislators - Srimanth Patil and B. Nagendra - are unlikely to be present in the House for the floor test, as they are in hospital.
