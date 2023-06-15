CNBC TV18
Karnataka government will repeal the 2021 anti-conversion law
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 3:36:58 PM IST (Published)

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has decided to withdraw anti-conversion law that was passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government in December 2021.

The Karnataka government has decided to repeal the controversial anti-conversion law that was passed in the state assembly, by the then administration led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as reported by News 18.

The "Anti-conversion Bill" also known as "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021", was passed by the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai on December 23, 2021, that was ousted by the Congress party in the Karnataka assembly elections held last month.
When the Bill was passed in December 2021, Congress party vehemently opposed the bill, calling it "anti-people", "inhuman", "anti-constitutional", "anti-poor" and "draconian".
