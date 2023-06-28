Karnataka govt to pay cash to Anna Bhagya scheme beneficiaries: Rs 34/kg for extra 5 kgs of rice

A Karnataka minister informed on Wednesday that two persons in the ration card will be entitled to Rs 340 and if there are five members, then they would get Rs 850 a month.

The Karnataka government has decided to give cash instead of rice after failing to procure the grain for a subsidy scheme for the poor in the state. State minister HK Patil said on Wednesday that Rs 34 will be given for each kilogram until rice is procured and supplied. The disbursement of money will start on July 1, he added. The decision came as the Karnataka government continues to face difficulty in procuring large quantities of rice to fulfill its poll guarantee of Anna Bhagya scheme

More details about the scheme

The Karnataka minister explained that if there is one person in one card, then the person will get Rs 170 a month against 5 kg additional rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Two persons in the ration card will be entitled to Rs 340 and if there are five members, then they would get Rs 850 a month, he added.

Muniyappa said the government has made arrangements to directly deposit the amount into the beneficiaries' accounts.

"This will come into effect from July 1 itself. This is one of the important guarantees promised by our party. We had taken this decision in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power," the minister noted.

The Anna Bhagya scheme controversy

One of the guarantees of the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka was to provide an additional 5 kg of rice a month , along with 5 kg given by the Centre (total 10 kg), for free to every member of a BPL (Below Poverty Line) household if voted to power. This was promised under the Anna Bhagya scheme, which was to be launched on July 1.

However, the state was able to provide only five kg rice to each member of the BPL families so far, which is being supplied by the Centre.

Recently, the Centre discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments. According to an order issued by the FCI, the sale of wheat and rice under the OMSS (domestic) for state governments is discontinued.

However, the sale of rice under the OMSS will be continued for northeastern states, hilly states and states facing law and order situations, and natural calamities at an existing rate of Rs 3,400 per quintal, the government said.

A cabinet meeting was chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. After the meeting, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said, "The FCI (Food Corporation of India) has a standard rate of Rs 34 per kg rice. We tried to get rice but no institution came forward to supply us the required amount of rice (to give additionally)."

He said that since the date for launching the Anna Bhagya scheme has arrived and "we had given word, today in the cabinet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other ministers arrived at a decision that till the time the rice is supplied, we will give money at the rate of Rs 34 per kg, which is the FCI rate, to the (BPL) ration card holders".

(With inputs from PTI)