Karnataka govt to pay cash to Anna Bhagya scheme beneficiaries: Rs 34/kg for extra 5 kgs of rice

The Karnataka government has decided to give cash instead of rice after failing to procure the grain for a subsidy scheme for the poor in the state. State minister HK Patil said on Wednesday that Rs 34 will be given for each kilogram until rice is procured and supplied. The disbursement of money will start on July 1, he added. The decision came as the Karnataka government continues to face difficulty in procuring large quantities of rice to fulfill its poll guarantee of Anna Bhagya scheme

More details about the scheme The Karnataka minister explained that if there is one person in one card, then the person will get Rs 170 a month against 5 kg additional rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Two persons in the ration card will be entitled to Rs 340 and if there are five members, then they would get Rs 850 a month, he added.