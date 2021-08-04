Karnataka: 29 MLAs to take oath as ministers today; no deputy CM this time

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said 29 MLAs will take oath as ministers today. There will be no deputy chief minister this time. Bommai has sent the names to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Out of the 29 MLAs taking the oath, there are seven from OBCs, SCs - 3, ST - 1, Vokkaligas - 7, Linagayats - 8, Reddy – 1, and woman – 1 as part of the cabinet, Bommai said.

Ahead of the ceremony, Karnataka Minister CC Patil said, “Whenever there's cabinet expansion, every MLA wants to be included in the cabinet. Party high command is capable of taking right decision and I believe high command will have a balanced cabinet. We will move forward taking everyone together.”

Bommai was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation. He had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28.

Bommai visited Delhi twice after taking the oath as the Chief Minister. Hectic parleys were on between Bommai and central leaders in Delhi during the last couple of days on finalising the cabinet expansion. Expanding the Ministry is seen as the first big challenge before the new Chief Minister, as he will have to navigate through the cabinet formation exercise by maintaining a balance between factions within the ruling BJP.

There are several aspirants among the party "old guards" and "youngsters", also there are legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019.

With inputs from PTI