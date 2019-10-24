Politics
Karnal election 2019 results: Manohar Lal Khattar leads against Congress' Tarlochan Singh
Updated : October 24, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Karnal election 2019 results: Manohar Lal Khattar is leading over his nearest Congress rival Tarlochan Singh by a margin of 7,047 votes.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Election 2019: The BJP is locked in a close contest with the main opposition, the Congress party, as per trends on Thursday.
Haryana election result 2019: The BJP is leading in 37 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 31 constituencies.
