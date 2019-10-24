Karnal election 2019 results: Manohar Lal Khattar leads against Congress' Tarlochan Singh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading over his nearest Congress rival Tarlochan Singh by a margin of 7,047 votes. Khattar is seeking re-election from Karnal seat. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Khattar won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 63773 votes which was 45.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.75% in 2014 in the seat.

Led by Khattar, the BJP had set a target of winning 75 seats in the state.

The BJP, which was predicted by most exit polls to retain power in Haryana with a brute majority, is locked in a close contest with the main opposition, the Congress party, as per trends on Thursday. The counting of votes which began at 8 am.

The BJP is leading in 37 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 31 constituencies.

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which fought its maiden assembly polls, was ahead in 12 seats and could emerge as the king-maker in case of a hung assembly.

Abhay Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is ahead in three seats.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP improved its 2009 tally of four to 47 (33.2 percent vote share), followed by the INLD with 19 (24.11 percent) legislators and the Congress coming third with 15 (20.58 percent) seats against 40 in 2009 (35 percent).