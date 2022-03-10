Karhal Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Karhal Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Karhal is an Assembly constituency in the Mainpuri district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Karhal Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Click here to track Karhal election results LIVE

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Karhal was won by Sobaran Singh Yadav of the SP. He defeated BJP's Rama Shakya. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sobaran Singh Yadav garnered 1,04,221 votes, securing 49.57 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 38,405 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.26 percent. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections too, the seat was held by SP's Sobaran Singh Yadav.