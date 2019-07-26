Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Narendra Modi shares pictures of visit to Kargil during war

As the nation observes the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with the soldiers.

"During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers," he said on Twitter.

The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.



A short film with a voice-over by Amitabh Bachchan, performances by Shillong Chamber Choir, songs by Mohit Chauhan, dances, drills and military bands will liven up Delhi's Indira Gandhi indoor stadium on July 27 on the occasion of 20th anniversary of Kargil war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event that will culminate a series of programmes to commemorate the war, reported IANS.