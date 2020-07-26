India
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Our armed forces' valour inspire generations, says PM Modi
Updated : July 26, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Sunday on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.
On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil.