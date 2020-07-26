  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
India

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Our armed forces' valour inspire generations, says PM Modi

Updated : July 26, 2020 11:10 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Sunday on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.
On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil.
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Our armed forces' valour inspire generations, says PM Modi

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Debt MFs see Rs 1.1 lakh crore inflow in June quarter on investment in liquid schemes

Debt MFs see Rs 1.1 lakh crore inflow in June quarter on investment in liquid schemes

Mnuchin: Coronavirus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Mnuchin: Coronavirus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Overdrive | Comparison Test: Hyundai Verna 1.0 Turbo vs Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

Overdrive | Comparison Test: Hyundai Verna 1.0 Turbo vs Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement