Kargil Vijay Diwas: Our armed forces' valour inspire generations, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations. The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today’s #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

The prime minister used the hashtag #CourageInKargil.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes at National War Memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Sunday on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh pays tributes to fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice during Kargil War.#CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/0pa04tRfx4 — Rajnathsingh_in (@RajnathSingh_in) July 26, 2020

Along with the defence minister, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M M Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial.

Here's an infographic on the chronology of key events on India's Operation Vijay in Kargil: