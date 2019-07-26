Politics
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Maharashtra to hold free screening of 'Uri-The Surgical Strike'
Updated : July 26, 2019 09:10 AM IST
However, some theatre owners have expressed reservations on the move, claiming they would be forced to cancel or push back planned shows for which tickets have already been sold out
Others have questioned whether the state government will reimburse the cost of electricity bills for lighting and air-conditioning in the theatres and the GST
