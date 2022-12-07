Karanj Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Karanj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Karanj constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Karanj is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the South region of Gujarat. The Karanj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Surat Lok Sabha constituency.
This year, the key candidates from the Karanj constituency were Pravinbhai Manjibhai Ghoghari of the BJP, Bharti Prakash Patel of the Congress, and Manoj Sorathiya of the AAP.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Karanj was won by Ghoghari Pravinbhai Manjibhai of the BJP. Ghoghari Pravinbhai Manjibhai defeated Bhumbhaliya Bhaveshbhai Govindbhai (Advocate) of Congress.
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Kachhadiya Janakbhai Manjibhai of BJP.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ghoghari Pravinbhai Manjibhai garnered 58673 votes, securing 64.89 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 35598 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 39.42 percent.
The total number of voters in the Karanj constituency stands at 176585 with 101153 male and 93886 female voters.
The Karanj constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.
