Karad South election 2019 results: Prithviraj Chavan of Congress leads Suresh Bhosale of BJP

Updated : October 24, 2019 11:57 AM IST

The Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections were the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crushing win in the general elections in May and the ruling BJP is widely expected to sweep both the states.

While Chavan has secured 12,103 votes, Bhosale has secured 9,350, according to information available on the Election Commission website as of 11:35 AM.