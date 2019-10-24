Politics
Karad South election 2019 results: Prithviraj Chavan of Congress leads Suresh Bhosale of BJP
Updated : October 24, 2019 11:57 AM IST
The Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections were the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crushing win in the general elections in May and the ruling BJP is widely expected to sweep both the states.
While Chavan has secured 12,103 votes, Bhosale has secured 9,350, according to information available on the Election Commission website as of 11:35 AM.
Karad South in Satara district has been a bastion of Congress since 1960s.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more