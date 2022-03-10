Karachhana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Karachhana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Karachhana is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Karachhana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Karachhana was won by Ujjwal Raman Singh of the SP.

He defeated BJP's Piyush Ranjan Nishad Sonu.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Deepak Patel.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ujjwal Raman Singh garnered 80806 votes, securing 40.66 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15024 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.56 percent.

The total number of voters in the Karachhana constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.