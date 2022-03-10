0

Kapurthala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kapurthala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Kapurthala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Kapurthala constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Kapurthala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kapurthala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Kapurthala is an assembly constituency in the Kapurthala district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.
The Kapurthala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Kapurthala was won by Rana Gurjit Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Advocate Paramjit Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Rana Gurjit Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rana Gurjit Singh garnered 56,378 votes, securing 53.42 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28,817 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 27.3 percent.
The total number of voters in the Kapurthala constituency stands at 1,49,885 with 71,680 male voters and 78,187 female voters.
The Kapurthala constituency has a literacy level of 80.2 percent.
