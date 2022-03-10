Kaptanganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Kaptanganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kaptanganj is an assembly constituency in the Basti district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kaptanganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Basti Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kaptanganj was won by Chandra Prakash Alias Ca Chandra Prakash Shukl of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Ram Prasad Chaudhary.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Ram Prasad Chaudhary.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chandra Prakash Alias Ca Chandra Prakash Shukl garnered 70527 votes, securing 35.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 6827 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.39 percent.