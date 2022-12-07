Kaprada Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kaprada Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Kaprada constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Kaprada is an assembly constituency in the Valsad district of the South Gujarat region of Gujarat. The constituency went to the polls on December 1, 2022.

The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes category and falls in the Valsad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the December 2017 elections, Kaprada was won by Chaudhari Jitubhai Harjibhai of the Indian National Congress (INC), who defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Raut Madhubhai Bapubhai.

Before that, in the 2012 elections, the seat was held by Chaudhari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chaudhari garnered 93,000 votes, securing 47.46 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 170 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.09 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kaprada constituency stands at 2,66,808 with 1,35,450 male and 1,31,353 female voters.

The Kaprada constituency has a literacy level of 78.55 percent.

It is a tribal-dominated seat.