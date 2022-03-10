  • Business News>
Kapilvastu Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check Kapilvastu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Kapilvastu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of Kapilvastu constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Kapilvastu is an assembly constituency in the Siddharthnagar district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Kapilvastu legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kapilvastu was won by Shyam Dhani of the BJP. He defeated SP's Vijay Kumar.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Vijay Kumar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Shyam Dhani garnered 114082 votes, securing 48.52 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 38154 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.23 percent.
