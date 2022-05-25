Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal has resigned from the party. He has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for Rajya Sabha elections with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

"I had tendered my resignation from the Congress party on May 16. I've filed a nomination as an Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country," said Sibal. He added they want to create an alliance while staying in Opposition so as to oppose the Modi government.

#WATCH | Kapil Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of SP, in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav & party MP Ram Gopal Yadav



He says, "I've filed nomination as Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country"

Sibal filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav & party MP Ram Gopal Yadav. "Today Kapil Sibal filed nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with SP's support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he'll present opinions of both SP as well as himself," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Recently, Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel and former Punjab state party president Sunil Jakhar have resigned from all organisational posts. While Jakhar had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Patel is yet to take a call on it.