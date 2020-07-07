Politics Kanye West's US presidential bid runs into wall of skepticism Updated : July 07, 2020 08:51 PM IST The 'Famous' American rapper Kanye West on July 4 (Independence Day) declared that he would run for US President in the 2020 US election, contending against President Donald Trump. His worldwide fans immediately stood in support of him including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, there's long list of hurdles for him given only 4 months left to the 2020 US elections. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply