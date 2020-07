Rapper Kanye West in a tweet on Thursday announced that he is running for president in the 2020 US election.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

His announcement has already earned endorsement from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted: “You have my full support!”.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, replied with an American flag emoji.

The best-selling rapper is one of the foremost hip-hop artists in the United States and is known for writing lyrics that touch extensively on political and religious themes.

He also runs his own clothing line. His shoe brand named Yeezy, which is sold in collaboration with adidas, has gained enormous popularity.

West had previously hinted towards a presidential run, and in January 2019 had tweeted “2024”, which happens to be the next US presidential election year after 2020.

West and his wife Kim Kardashian West have met Donald Trump in the White House and in their last meeting prison reform was the topic of discussion. West during one of earlier his meetings with Trump in White House hugged him and declared: “I love this guy right here.” He wore the Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” during the visit.

With just four months before the November 3 election, the multiple Grammy winner hasn’t revealed whether he has filed the necessary paperwork. He will be taking on the incumbent Trump and the presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden.