Kanth Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kanth Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Kanth is an assembly constituency in the Moradabad district, in the Ruhelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kanth legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kanth was won by Rajesh Kumar Singh (Chunnu) of the BJP. He defeated SP's Aneesurrehman. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by PECP's Aneesurrehman.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajesh Kumar Singh (Chunnu) garnered 76307 votes, securing 30.15 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2348 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.93 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kanth constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Kanth constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.