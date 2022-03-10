Kanpur Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kanpur Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kanpur Cantt is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kanpur Cantt legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kanpur Cantt was won by Sohil Akhtar Ansari of the INC. He defeated BJP's Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Raghunandan Singh Bhadauria.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sohil Akhtar Ansari garnered 81169 votes, securing 46 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9364 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.31 percent.