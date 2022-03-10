Kannauj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kannauj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kannauj is an assembly constituency in the Kannauj district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kannauj legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kannauj was won by Anil Kumar Dohare of the SP. He defeated BJP's Banwari Lal Dohare.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Anil Kumar Dohre.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Anil Kumar Dohare garnered 99,635 votes, securing 40.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2,454 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.99 percent.