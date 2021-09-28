Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani join Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

CPI leader and former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani joined the Congress party on Tuesday in presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Kumar had joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kumar and Mevani meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park in the national capital ahead of the formal joining. The leaders paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

#WATCH | CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi pic.twitter.com/gMhDJpbGH9 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Mevani , who is currently a legislator in Gujarat and represents the Vadgam constituency, is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). He is a lawyer-activist and a former journalist.

Mevani's entry into the Congress comes at a time when it is wooing the scheduled castes community. Also, Gujarat is scheduled to hold elections in December 2022.

"We, youngsters, want to work in Congress, under a leader who talks about development and prosperity. We've raised voice for people of the country in past, want to strengthen them and be their voice," said Hardik Patel, Gujarat Congress Working President, on the joining of Kumar and Mevani to the Congress.