politics News

Kangra Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 10:47:36 PM IST (Updated)

Kangra, Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Kangra constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Kangra is an assembly constituency that comes under the Kangra district in the lower Himachal region of the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. The Kangra legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat, which is reserved for the general category, falls in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.

This year the key candidates from Kangra constituency were Pawan Kumar Kajal (BJP), Surinder Kumar (Congress), and Raj Kumar (AAP).
 
Assembly election yearWinning PartyMargin of victory
2012Independent1.1%
2017Cong10.62%
2022TBATBA
 
In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kangra was won by Pawan Kumar Kajal of the Congress party. Kajal defeated the  BJP’s Sanjay Chaudhary.
Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by independent candidate Pawan Kajal.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Pawan Kumar Kajal garnered 25549 votes, securing 43.11 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 6208 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.62 percent.
The total number of voters in the Kangra constituency stands at 83,547 and the constituency has a literacy level of 85.67 percent.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
