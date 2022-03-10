Kangpokpi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kangpokpi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kangpokpi is an assembly constituency in the Kangpokpi district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Kangpokpi legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Kangpokpi was won by Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP.

He defeated IND's Kharga Tamang.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by MSCP's Mrs Nemcha Kipgen.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nemcha Kipgen garnered 13485 votes, securing 51.74 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2297 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 8.81 percent.The total number of voters in the Kangpokpi constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Kangpokpi constituency has a literacy level of 63.6 percent.