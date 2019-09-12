Kanchenjunga removed from list of mountain peaks ‘opened’ for expeditions, political parties and stakeholders welcome govt decision
Updated : September 12, 2019 02:52 PM IST
According to the MHA circular issued last month, 24 mountain peaks in Sikkim were included in the list of 137 peaks
New order now ensures that Kanchenjunga and Kanchenjunga South (8474m) would not be opened to foreigners for any expedition
Mountaineers who wish to climb the Kanchenjunga can do it from the Nepal side without hurting religious sentiments
