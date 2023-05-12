English
Kanakapura Results 2023 LIVE | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in fray against BJP's R Ashok

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023

Kanakapura election results 2023 LIVE | While DK Shivakumar is contesting from Kanakpura, his brother DK Suresh had also filed the nomination as a "precautionary measure" by the Congress in case Shivakumar's nomination had got rejected by the Election Commission.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is contesting the 2023 Karnataka elections against state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) R Ashok and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) nominee Nagaraj. Kanakapura has been a stronghold of the Congress and DK Shivakumar.

While DK Shivakumar is contesting from Kanakpura, his brother DK Suresh had also filed the nomination as a "precautionary measure" by the Congress in case Shivakumar's nomination had got rejected by the Election Commission.
Kanakapura (General) is an assembly constituency in the Ramanagaram district that falls under the Bengaluru Rural Parliamentary constituency.
