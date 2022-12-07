Kamrej Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Kamrej constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Kamrej is an assembly constituency in the Surat district in the South region of Gujarat. The Kamrej legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 1. The assembly seat is reserved for the general category and falls in the Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency.

Prafulbhai Panseria Chhaganbhai was given the ticket by the BJP after being dropped in 2017 due to the Patidar agitation. In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Kamrej was won by VD Zalavadiya of the BJP. VD Zalavadiya defeated the Congress party's Ashok (Jiravala).

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 BJP 27.9% 2017 BJP 10.15% 2022 TBA TBA

Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP party's Pansheriya Prafulbhai Chhaganbhai. In the 2017 assembly polls, VD Zalavadiya garnered 1,47,371 votes, securing 53.05 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 28,191 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.15 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kamrej constituency stands at 5,47,625. The Kamrej constituency has a literacy level of 85.53 percent.