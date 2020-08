US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that Senator Kamala Harris would be her running mate (as vice-president) on August 11 for the upcoming elections. Harris is the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office in the US by a major party. The 55-year-old was born in Oakland, California and went to become attorney general of the state and was the district attorney of San Francisco.

Here’re a look at how people reacted to her candidature on Twitter:

I am truly excited and encouraged by @JoeBiden’s selection of @KamalaHarris to be his Vice President. I’ve had the privilege to get to know Kamala personally and find her to be brilliant, loving and committed to building America's future. This is a great choice for our country. — Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 12, 2020

The most excited person I talked to today was my Indian mom. Because she cannot wait to vote for Vice President Kamala Devi Harris. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 12, 2020

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

Anand Mahindra -- Chairman Mahindra Group:

There will be an explosion of celebrations by Indian communities claiming her as ‘our own.’ But we should recognize that Kamala Harris isn’t just of Indian descent; she epitomises what the world should be—borderless & interracial... https://t.co/2dPhcQ6CEA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 12, 2020

Maya Harris -- Lawyer and Kamala Harris' sister: