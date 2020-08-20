Politics Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod, says Trump costs American 'lives and livelihoods' Updated : August 20, 2020 10:25 AM IST Biden named Harris, 55, as his running mate last week to face incumbents Trump, 74, and Vice President Mike Pence, 61. "We must elect a president... who will bring all of us together — Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden," Harris said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply