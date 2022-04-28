Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Kamal Nath resigns as leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Profile image
By IANS   IST (Updated)
Mini

Kamal Nath was holding the posts — leader of opposition and state Congress President. Now, he is only the chief of the state unit of the party

Kamal Nath resigns as leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly
Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Thursday resigned from the post of leader of opposition in the state assembly.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted his resignation and appointed Govind Singh as the leader of opposition in Kamal Nath's place.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal wrote to Kamal Nath on Thursday, saying, "This is to inform you that the Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh."
Kamal Nath was holding the posts of leader of opposition and state Congress President. Now, he is only the chief of the state unit of the party.
Kamal Nath had said that he had already made up his mind to give up one of the two posts, but the party had asked him to continue working on both positions.
Kamal Nath has been the target of the BJP for the last few days for the dual posts he held with the saffron party continuously raising questions about his responsibilities. The allegation was that all the posts were with Kamal Nath.
Also Read:
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Ajay Devgn, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonu Sood and others who have weighed on India's language debate in recent times

Next Article

Centre's taxes on fuel prices continue to be exorbitant, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More