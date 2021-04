Kamal Haasan a 'super-NOTA'; his party will not win single seat: Karti Chidambaram

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Friday dubbed Kamal Haasan a ”super-NOTA” and said the actor-turned-politician’s Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) will not win a single seat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls as it is ”not a sustainable political party”. The Congress MP from Sivaganga also slammed the AIADMK-BJP alliance and said the people of Tamil Nadu do not want a government which has any ”stain, scent or shadow” of the BJP as its ’Hindi-Hindutva’ agenda ”irritates” them.

In an interview with PTI, Karti Chidambaram also claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Congress alliance will win over 200 out of the 234 Assembly seats in the single-phase April 6 polls. ”People do not want a government which will not respect Tamil sentiments, Tamil language and Tamil heritage. They do not want a government which has any stain, scent or shadow of the BJP,” Karti Chidambaram said.

The ’Hindi-Hindutva’ agenda of the BJP ”irritates” the Tamil people and they do not want the BJP in any shape or form, he asserted. The Congress leader also claimed that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visits to poll-bound Tamil Nadu and several top BJP leaders’ aggressive campaigning, the BJP’s ”zero MLAs, zero MPs” status will remain.

”They will remain at zero MLAs and zero MPs. The prime minister can make as many trips as he wants to Tamil Nadu, but the BJP’s Hindi-Hindutva policies will be roundly rejected by the people,” he told.