Kalyanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kalyanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kalyanpur is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kalyanpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kalyanpur was won by Nilima Katiyar of the BJP. He defeated SP's Satish Kumar Nigam.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Satish Kumar Nigam 'Advocate'.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nilima Katiyar garnered 86620 votes, securing 48.69 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23342 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.12 percent.