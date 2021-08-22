Kalyan Singh, the man who helmed UP during Babri turmoil

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who was ailing for some time, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89. Tributes poured in for the prominent backward caste leader with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the two-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's "indelible contribution" towards the development of the state and the "cultural regeneration" of India.

Singh, who also served as the Rajasthan governor, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGI in a critical condition on July 4. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said.

Singh was born on January 5, 1932, in Atrauli to Tejpal Singh Lodhi and Sita Devi. He got married to Ramwati Devi in 1952. The couple has a son, Rajveer Singh, and daughter, Prabha Verma.

Political career

The BJP leader started his political career — the highlight of which was the Babri Masjid demolition during his tenure as the UP CM — in 1967 when he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the first time.

Singh was also among the posse of leaders who opposed the National Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1975-77 and was jailed for 21 months.

He became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991 after the BJP won the Assembly Elections, but had to resign in the wake of the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, in its chargesheet, had said that soon after becoming the CM in 1991, Singh visited Ayodhya and vowed to construct the Ram Mandir there.

On October 1, 1991, the UP government, led by Singh, acquired 2,77 acre of land around the Babri Masjid complex to promote tourism. Next November, he contested from two Assembly Constituencies, Atrauli and Kasganj, and won both, and became the Leader of Opposition.

He became the CM again in September 1997 and served till November 1999. One of the major decisions his government took was instructing the primary schools to begin classes with prayers to Bharat Mata and ask children to say Vande Mataram during roll call.

Another important event that happened during his tenure was the withdrawal of cases against those involved with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement , in February 1998. He had said that the Ram temple would be constructed at the same site if the BJP came to power at the Centre. The path to the temple construction cleared 22 years later in 2020.

He even promised to create a separate state of Uttarakhand within 90 days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee becoming the PM.

Kalyan Singh left the BJP and formed the Rashtriya Kranti Party in 1999, only to return to the fold in 2004, upon the request of Vajpayee, and merged his party.

He again left the BJP on January 20, 2009, and contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Etah and won. He even joined the Samajwadi Party, along with his son Rajveer Singh, the same year but left in 2010, and founded the Jan Kranti Party on January 5, 2010.

SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was upset over the poor performance of the party in Firozabad Lok Sabha byelection and blamed it on the loss of Muslim support because of Kalyan Singh.

The Jan Kranti Party was dissolved on January 21, 2013, after which Kalyan Singh rejoined the BJP. He was sworn in as the Governor of Rajasthan on September 4, 2014, and served until September 8. 2019. On January 28, 2015, he was given the Additional Charge as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and he served the post till August 12, 2015.