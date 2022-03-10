0

Kalpi Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kalpi Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Kalpi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Kalpi constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Kalpi is an assembly constituency in the Jalaun district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Kalpi legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jalaun Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Kalpi was won by Ku Narendra Pal Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Chhote Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Umakanti.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Ku Narendra Pal Singh garnered 105988 votes, securing 46.22 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 51484 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 22.45 percent.
