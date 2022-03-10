Kakching Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kakching Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kakching is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Kakching legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Kakching was won by Yengkhom Surchandra Singh of the INC.

He defeated BJP's M Rameshwar Singh (Ramay).

He defeated BJP's M Rameshwar Singh (Ramay).Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Yengkhom Surchandra Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh garnered 11133 votes, securing 46.2 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 630 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.61 percent.The total number of voters in the Kakching constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Kakching constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.