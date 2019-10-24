Kaithal election 2019 results: Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala trails, BJP's Leela Ram Gujjar leads

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was initially leading, was trailing by a margin of 2,423 votes over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Leela Ram Gujjar, who had been a former INLD member and recently joined BJP

Surjewala is seeking re-election from Kaithal constituency. The Congress leader had lost the Jind bypolls, which were held earlier this year.

A close confident of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party's national spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala is seeking a fifth term as lawmaker.

The News18-IPSOS exit poll results indicated that the senior Congress leader is up for a close fight from his assembly seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was predicted by most exit polls to retain power in Haryana with a brute majority, is locked in a close contest with the main opposition, the Congress party, as per early trends on Thursday. The counting of votes which began at 8 am.

The BJP is leading in 37 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 31 constituencies.

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which fought its maiden assembly polls, was ahead in 12 seats and could emerge as the king-maker in case of a hung assembly.

Abhay Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is ahead in three seats.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP improved its 2009 tally of four to 47 (33.2 percent vote share), followed by the INLD with 19 (24.11 percent) legislators and the Congress coming third with 15 (20.58 percent) seats against 40 in 2009 (35 percent).